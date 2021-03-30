Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ Seokjin for giving her a literal ‘Epiphany’ in 2020

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Vansh from India dedicates his sweet letter to the eldest BTS member, Kim Seokjin. Read his letter below.

There’s a reason why the K-Pop megastars BTS have been able to create history and put K-Pop in the global mainstream music industry. Their music, addictive choreography, charming looks are all on one side, and their deeply evocative lyrics on the other. Their songs speak up about oppression, mental health issues, trying to achieve their own dreams, of success, of failure and above all - self-love. It gives inspiration to many, many souls across the world. One of them is the author of this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vansh from India to BTS and it’s angel-voiced vocalist, Kim Seokjin. Read his letter below

Dear BTS and Seokjin Oppa,

I’m Vansh from India. I’m writing this letter to you because I want to let you know that BTS’ music and your solo song ‘Epiphany’ helped me in many ways. I have typed all those things that I want to tell so that's why maybe the letter’s way too long than it should be.

I want to start this letter with how I was before I became a BTS army. In the year 2018-2019, I was a person who wanted to impress everybody, basically, in simple words, I was building strict standards for myself that I forced myself to follow. This all started in the year 2018 without any realisation.

In 2019, I was on my school bus when a kid of grade 6 just came in and dropped my bag by mistake. Now I was a person who used to say sorry to people even if it wasn't my fault, so I did the same thing… I told him sorry although it wasn't my fault. The kid kind of respected me a lot because I was a person who was kind to other people so the kid politely said, "Why are you telling me sorry?”

That’s when it hit me… due to my standards, I was losing myself. Somehow, I realised this thing that day and I felt like crying. Later on, in March 2020, the government here declared a strict lockdown. We were then isolated in our homes and were quite alarmed due to the COVID-19. It was then I decided to see Run BTS, discovered your music and with that, I discovered Epiphany… a total masterpiece I should say.

I'm the one I should love in this world

Shining me, precious soul of mine

I finally realized so I love me

Not so perfect but so beautiful

I'm the one I should love

These were the lines that changed me, made me realise that I did myself wrong. With that, I started seeing that I was beautiful. The imperfections that I had made me unique and different and that I should be proud of it.

Lastly, I want to thank you and BTS for actually producing music that is healing, music where a person can find cure and comfort. After all, whom will you find singing that my existence matters and that I am shining? That everything will be okay once the clock strikes 0’ oclock? No one does that. That’s what makes you special and lovable. 보라해요!

Your Army,

Vansh

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

