Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS for teaching her to love herself

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushi from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I really want to thank you all for the inspiration you have given me. When I started to know BTS..it was like I was in a total new world of my dreams.They taught me the value of myself. They taught me love myself just the way I am. Namjoon oppa taught me to stay positive even in bad times, Jin oppa taught me to be confident, Suga oppa taught me to ignore other people's prospective about me and live in my own world. Taehyung oppa taught me to be myself..the real me.J hope oppa taught me to be hopeful no matter what happens.And Jungkook oppa taught me to be happy always. BTS taught me to to be a better person.Thankuu BTS for keep inspiring me. You changed my world by your music. Thankuuu a lot.

Regards

Khushi Bhardwaj

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.