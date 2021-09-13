Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ V for cheering her up with his warm voice

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tanya from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear Taehyung Oppa,

I am a 15 year old ARMY from India, I wanted to express my genuine feelings for you and i'm so lucky to have a chance. Oppa, you are my idol, my ideal type & the hope of my life. You have taught me how to be genuine with your down to earth personality, your warm heart, and your charming thoughts & wishes. As a world wide famous celebrity your thoughts are unexpected & great, I respect you so much for this & you deserve all the respect in the world. When I first came to know about you. you literally made me awestruck with your surreal looks & your charming voice. Your 4D personality is something which is more valuable than gold or diamond to me & most probably for your admirers too. You are such a warm hearted & caring human , when I see the way you take care & love your members , I feel so eager to have a person like you in my life too. And it is obvious that there is no other soul like you in the world. I don’t think so you will be able to read this but if you do please know that your are more than perfect and only the luckiest humans in the world can have you in their life, so please remember that you are more than perfect in all aspects , never feel bad for anything because I am always there supporting you with army. Please be happy and keep that smile which deserves ‘most charming smile in the world award, and makes me gushing with happiness. Thank you so much for bringing so much happiness & giving me hope with your cheerful songs. Oppa , I wish you all the love & happiness in the world for the upcoming years, I hope that soon you meet the love of your life , get everything you wish for & live your dream life with your family, I don’t want to see you sad or down in your life because Seeing you happily smiling is what makes me happy. you deserve everything coming your way

Take care of yourself oppa,

I purple you!!

Saranghaeyo

Your ARMY and fangirl

From Tanya Sheshadri , India

