Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS' V for imparting beautiful lessons of self love & humility

BTS' V's journey from leading an ordinary life to superstardom is both magnificent and inspiring. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is the 'face' of the group and undoubtedly one of the best idols out there! V is a multi-faceted idol and holds expertise in performance as well as songwriting abilities. The talented idol is all set to debut his solo mixtape tentatively titled 'KTH1' and knowing V, his mixtape is going to be nothing short of spectacular.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hiya Kishore Ambekar from India for BTS' V. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Taehyung Oppa,

I have literally so much to say. I really love you not only because of your singing but also your nature, your nature is something that has made you my favourite and has truly fascinated me. Firstly, I really love the way you treat your parents so well and your love for your grandparents and your family. Making them your priority and taking care of them, I really like that. Secondly, I literally love people who love children and you loving children so much has made me love you more. Thirdly, you are so hardworking I feel that your hard work has truly given you the fruits of it. I really like hardworking people. Hope to see you do wonders. Fourthly, you have got such a deep wonderful voice. I never get bored listening to your wonderful voice. No matter what I face in life good or bad your voice really makes me feel good. Fifthly, you have taught me so much you taught me that no matter where a person belongs or from what background do the person belong if the person is really passionate to do something working hard on it will surely give success. You taught me to love myself no matter what. Sixthly, Kim Taehyung please keep loving your BTS members as much as you can. I am an ordinary 15 years old girl an INDIAN BTS ARMY. I don't know whether you will read this or not but writing this to you at least makes me feel satisfied that I have told you this. Keep loving BTS members, your family, Army and of course keep loving us the way you always do. I purple you. Saranghae.

Yours lovingly,

Hiya Kishore Ambekar, Mumbai, India

