Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ V for making her life ‘full of happiness and positive vibes’

Kim Taehyung, also known as his stage name V, is not the youngest member but is part of the ‘Maknae Line’ along with Jimin and Jungkook. He is treated in a very fragile and sweet manner due to his sensitive and emotive personality. He is known to be a person who is moved by sweet gestures easily and his rare personality type is what BTS and ARMYs love about him. He isn’t just an incredibly handsome face but also a talented individual in many facets of art- acting, singing, dancing, photography etc.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jyothi Mandal from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below

Dear Taehyung oppa,

Thank You so much for making my life so wonderful and full of happiness and positive vibesWhenever i used to feel sad and pathetic,I always remember your cute smile and yes; those eyes; those pretty eyes. Everyday I pray to god that please god! Once in my lifetime....just once...i want to hug Taehyung oppa and wish god just fulfill my dream. Thankyou for taking care of your fellow members like a family. Seriously there is a saying in hindi "Dost ho to aisi". I admire your friendship, you 7 are just awesome.You people are like 7 colors of Rainbow. Please be always like this,i love you people infinite and specially Taehyung oppa...Saranghamnida I have a small gift for you oppa..hope you will like it

Lots of love from India

Indian Army loves you

I purple you

Name-Jyoti Mandal

Assam,India

