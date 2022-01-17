Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ V for working extremely hard and is proud of his accomplishments

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Renu from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

I have been writing this to express my feelings, love and respect towards you. I have been a huge fan of yours. You have always been my idol.You inspired me to be kind and a carefree person.Your hard work in life like acting, producing music, dancing and also having your own fashion line has really inspired me to work real hard also. Your life accomplishments are really inspiring.You never seem to care what anyone else thinks of you, and that is such an admirable quality.I love your Music so much as well as BTS. It makes me calm in a special way,it makes me happy and sometimes also makes me cry. My favorite song of all your(BTS) songs is "Spring day, Even If I Die, It's U and Dynamite”. The variety in your music is truly amazing. I also love your cute, lovely , boxy smile you always carried as a precious asset of yours that used to warm our hearts so much.I would love it if you could respond to my letter, but i will understand if you don't because i know you have a tight schedule. I wish I could delete the distance between us but distance means nothing when someone means everything.Thank you for all the happiness and the stupid smiles you put on my face. Thank you for helping a lot of people with your music. Thank you for working so hard for us. I wish you the best, I hope you will keep doing the music that you love and don't worry your fans will not let you go. You all are the 7 brightest stars of my life. I hope someday I could meet you so I could tell you how much of a huge fan I am!!! Be healthy,safe, shining brighter and best of luck to you in the future!

Sincerely yours,

True Army, Your Wellwisher

Love you Mr. Kim Taehyung

Saranghaeyo

I You.

Renu Balhara

From India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.