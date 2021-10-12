Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS for ‘warming her soul and motivating her’

BTS, who debuted in 2013, are global superstars, who have managed to win over the entire world with their thought-provoking, upbeat music and even the members' - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - charming personalities. It won't be wrong to say that the cherished septet is BTS ARMY's 'Universe' and vice versa. It's an unbreakable bond that's inexplicable.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Zeenat from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

To BTS oppa

I don't know if you will ever get this letter but still I want to write this letter bcoz I hope someday you will read this letter so thank you for making my soul laugh. You taught me to love myself, to study hard, to follow my dream, to never give up and to be who I'm. When I see you all in billboard,grammy, mma etc I realize I can also achieve my dreams with my hard work... Thanks for always motivating and encouraging ARMYs.. Thankyou for always making each and every army proud and never letting any army regret choosing you. And trust me, ARMYs will also make you proud. I'm a broke ARMY. I really can't visit any concerts or fan signs now but I will study hard, get a job and I will come to your concert one day . My parents told me about Kishore Kumar sir, Lata Mangeskar mam and I'll tell my kids about BTS who ruled the world by their music. You all made my youth beautiful so plz never stop singing and supporting army's bcoz I really want to listen to your music when I'll be 60 yr at that time. Also I want you all to be the reason for my happy soul so plz never stop singing. Joon oppa I will study hard, jin hyung I'll be confident, suga oppa thanks for making me realise I can do everything, hope oppa thankyou for being my hope and I'll always smile like you, Jimin oppa thank you for always helping we'll surely me someday somewhere, tae oppa I'll never give up easily and Kookie oppa thank you for always loving your oppas and supporting them I'll always support you and oppas. When you all will feel low or like giving up always remember there is a girl million away from you but still loves you and prays for you.

Thank you

Zeenath.

India.

Also Read: WATCH: TRI.BE unveils a picturesque and Latin themed MV for ‘WOULD YOU RUN’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.