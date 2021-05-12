Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY wants to be a Park Jimin for others; says his laughs hold the key to her heart

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Safwana from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

With soulful performances, BTS’ member Jimin is loved and adored by many across the globe. He leaves the audience in awe of the incredible dancing talent he possesses, coupled with the angelic vocals and heart-fluttering visuals. He’s known for being a perfectionist and giving his all during his performances, no matter how tired he gets. On top of his incredible talents, the goofy side of him - laughing wholeheartedly, teasing the members and more - thanks to the variety shows such as In the SOOP and Bon Voyage, make fans fall for him even harder!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Safwana from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jimin Oppa,

I just wanna speak my heart out (despite knowing that you won't be reading this).

Yesterday I was watching one of the Bon Voyage episodes, and while watching you on screen, I realised what an amazing human being you truly are. I never fail to notice the smallest of the things you do to the members on the show. It reflects your personality and how much you love and care for them. Looking at you being an angel (as always) I realised I should be a Park Jimin myself! You make me wanna be a better person. Whenever I'm in a situation I always think 'what would Jimin do if he was in my shoes?' Even though I don't exactly know what you would do, I assume that you would always do what's best for others in and around you. That makes you so special and unique. You hold a very special place in my heart because you are the reason I became an ARMY and I'll forever be grateful for that.

Thank you so much for coming into my life and bringing other members as well. Your laughter (with eyes tightly shut) is the cutest thing which warms my heart and cures my soul. I have many people in my life whom I treasure but I promise that you will always stay as the most loved and precious person forever.

I love you for who you are with all my heart. I'll try my best to be a good person and spread positivity around me. Thank you so much for existing. I wish you all the happiness and bundles of joy in this world!

Lots of love

From your beloved Army,

Safwana,

India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

