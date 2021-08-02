Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY wants BTS’ RM to know the love and admiration she has for him

BTS’ RM is known as a talented musician and dependable leader as he does everything in his power to make sure each member of the group has someone to lean on and is using their talents to the maximum. Being one of the youngest decorated music producer and composer, he puts in effort to create songs that comfort ARMYs and they never take those gifts for granted. Songs like ‘Spring Day’, ‘Sea’ or even his solo album ‘Mono’- are songs that have sweet lyrics, calming instrumentals and the lyrics have a lot of text painting which allows the ARMYs to appreciate the songs even more.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Riva from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Dear Namjoon Oppa,

It is really overwhelming now that I have actually sat down to write this letter

to you. I do not know whether you will ever come across this letter or not but I really hope that you do someday. I have not been an Army for a very long time; rather it has been just a few months. I did not know about k-pop but I was pretty aware of BTS and its achievements in the last few years. From not knowing BTS’s music to becoming one of the biggest fans, I have come a long way. The past year has been very difficult for all of us and it has wrecked havoc throughout my country, India. I was suffering mentally to a point that it started to affect my physical health. My parents were worried, even the medicines stopped working and exactly at a point like this I found BTS and their amazing music and lyrics. When nothing worked out for me, I found solace in your music. I started seeing the videos, listening to all the music that I could get my hands onto. It worked like a miracle for my sick mind. The amount of happiness I felt when I would see the seven of you smile cannot be measured by any numbers or explained through words. The immense hard work that you put into your songs really motivates me to not give up on my own path. Starting from the immensely positive lyrics to the soothing music, I feel that what you guys do is art at its

best. I cannot stress enough on how much your music means to me, moreover how amazing all of you are as human beings. I am addressing this letter to you especially because everyday when I go to sleep with the overbearing thoughts in my mind that only wants me to give up, I try to remember all your words to us fans and it keeps me going. You remind me that even when I think that no one is rooting for me; BTS is always present to support their fans. In these few months I have seen all your past videos just to understand how much you all have been through in all these years to get to where you are now. It is amazing how I relate to each one of you in different ways.

When Min Yoongi Oppa said that he doesn’t know himself that well then how can others know him, I felt that, when Jung Hoseok Oppa cried because he got fan mails and letters for the first time, I felt that too because I know how it feels when you think that no one loves you but then someone comes and proves that you are wrong. You guys are that someone to me. I knew what Jimin Oppa felt when he was insecure of his looks and when Seokjin Oppa said that one day he would have to leave this all, I felt every word. I loved how Jungkook Oppa talked about his growth as a person after meeting the other members, for that is the level of growth I want to achieve. I cried when Taehuyng Oppa cried thinking about splitting from the band someday. It feels like I have lived through similar situations and even though BTS is far, far away

from me, the emotions that we feel collectively for one another binds us all together. Lastly I love how you lead the band and though you might feel like you are not a good leader, I want to assure you that you are literally the best. The way you take care of your band members, help them out in every situation to a point that you don’t let the negativity get to them by enduring it all on your own is such an act of bravery. It is not just about the music, but it is so much more than that.

You might have heard a lot of people saying how much they love you and even though I agree with them, I just want to add something. I really respect you and admire you for just the person you are, an amazing person who never fails to protect his loved ones, who never misses a single opportunity to make his fans feel loved. I can go on and on but that is not possible hence I would end it with a special request. I see how you people try to make your fans happy but as an ARMY I can vouch that I will be the happiest when my Oppas are happy. I would always want you to be happy and healthy and like how you remind us all the time, would remind you to take care of yourself in between taking care of others. I hope that your smile never fades off your lips and we get to see those pretty dimples more than often. Your existence makes me happy and wants to not give up on life, so thank you for existing and making my struggles to get on with life worth it.

With Love,

Riva.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.