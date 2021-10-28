Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY wants to visit South Korea to see BTS’ Jungkook perform live

Jeon Jung Kook, born September 1, 1997, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time. The second, a future bass song titled ‘Euphoria’, was released with an accompanying nine-minute short film on April 5, 2018, as the introduction to the third part of BTS' 'Love Yourself' series.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Muskan from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook

Hello Jungkook sir, I'm your big fan. My name is Muskan. I'm an Indian Army girl. I love BTS and I also like you. I pray everyday that you and BTS be successful in everything. I love South Korea because of you and I like the culture there too. And I'm learning more about South Korea and I'm learning the language too. I want to come there and meet you all. I want to attend your live concert Jungkook sir you're a awesome and so cuteeee. Keep it up BTS your army always with you in any situation Ok Love you BTS love you Jungkook

Also Read: WATCH: JUST B become ticking time bombs in the 2000s inspired MV from the ‘Just Beat’ album

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.