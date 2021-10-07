Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY was attracted to BTS for their ‘unbreakable bond and perseverance’

BTS, who debuted in 2013, are global superstars, who have managed to win over the entire world with their thought-provoking, upbeat music and even the members' - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - charming personalities. It won't be wrong to say that the cherished septet is BTS ARMY's 'Universe' and vice versa. It's an unbreakable bond that's inexplicable.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushi from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

This is Khushi Khandelwal from India. With all my heart I am writing this letter to you. Nothing much but, I just wanted to convey my thoughts to BTS. I don't know if my mail would be considered or not, But with a ray of hope I would love to disclose my thoughts to BTS.

I never thought I could do this but fortunately I am. I was just aware of a kpop band BTS but never considered it. Recently going through the social media apps, I came to know more about the band, which has the, LARGEST FANDOM IN THE WORLD and got so inspired which led me to convey my thoughts to the band I am talking about. I'll not ask the members to MARRY ME or something like that but would definitely ask them, WILL THEY BE THE ESSENTIAL FACTORS OF MY GROWTH? The reason behind this is, I haven't liked BTS for what they are today on the prima facie (though I adore their present a lot) but I catched them in my eye because of what they were and how they worked throughout their journey. The unbreakable bond, perseverance, consistency, dedication attracted me. The leadership, the naughty things, the Hope's, overall-talent, goodness, straightforward words attracted me. Would love to convey more...but at the last, nothing more, COULD BTS MEMBERS JUST BE MY FRIENDS?

The mail remains incomplete but full of feelings.

Hoping for the answer.

Hoping pinkvilla would convey my regards.

Hoping for the best from my Hope's.

Thank you,

Yours truly,

Khushi Khandelwal

