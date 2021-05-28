Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says watching BTS’ & Jungkook’s videos makes her feel less lonely

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Prachi from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Golden Maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

When it comes to BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, most people get impressed in just a matter of seconds. The member, even though great in almost every field, feels the burden of being called the ‘Golden Maknae’ and also thinks that he might not be as great as fans think. But when it comes to the fans, they can see the hard work and emotions he pours out in everything that he does.

Painting, singing, dancing, exercising, or any other thing, once Jungkook sets his mind on something, he makes sure to give it his all. And that’s one thing that fans love about him the most.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prachi from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I am an ordinary and one of your fan girls from India. You are the first member whom I see first. When I see you for the first time and believe me kuch kuch hone laga. You are my first crush (love) and it being one year to join this fandom and you are still my crush. You are human but not an ordinary one. Whenever I feel lonely I often watch BTS's and your videos and it makes me very happy. You inspire me a lot. I become passionate about my dream. I have never looked back in my life. And in my dream one dream also get added and that is to become successful and meet to bts, attend the concert, buy the BTS merch and all. I always support BTS and it continues till I am on this planet.

I purple you.

Thank you.

Prachi.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

