Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY ‘will always pray for BTS’ Jungkook’s happiness and precious smile’

BTS’ Jungkook is arguably one of the most talented and popular artists on the planet. His cute facial features and bold vocal ability make him a definite fan-favourite. He is also known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ of the group as he is good at everything he tries- whether it may be archery, gaming, boxing or even as simple as running, he’s great at it all. He is also one of those people who are extremely hard on themselves for the tiniest of mistakes that they make and the ARMY today hopes that her letter would provide him comfort for those down periods.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tanisha Sarkar from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

My name is Tanisha Sarkar, I'm one of the biggest ARMYs, and obsessed with BTS. I was a bit mourn, and alone or lonely in this lockdown. I couldn't concentrate in my study, but then I found you guys as finding a helping hand in the middle of the sea. I learnt a lot from you guys, I inspired a lot. And I got JK as a shining star in my dark sky of sorrow.

Just wanna say one thing to JK,

“I don't even know that I either see you with my own eyes, but surely I will always be there to pray for your happiness, and try to always keep that precious smile on your face. And like all the ARMYs, if you stay happy forever, we will be the happiest person in the world. Hope we'll meet in your concert, ‘stay a little longer there ’ we all will always be still with you .

Thank You

Tanisha Sarkar

Lots of luv from India....

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.