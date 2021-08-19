Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY wishes to sing and dance with the BTS’ resident sunshine J Hope

Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is a rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. In 2013, J-Hope made his debut as a member of boy band BTS, managed under Big Hit Music. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, worldwide on March 1, 2018. The album was met with a positive reception. His debut at number 63 made him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the Billboard 200 at the time of the mixtape's release. On September 27, 2019, he released his song ”Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring Becky G. On October 12, 2019, the solo single debuted at No. 81 on US Billboard Hot 100, which made him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his own name.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mausami from India to BTS’ J-Hope. Read her letter below.

Dear Hobi oppa,

hello it's you sunflower ARMY. I always wanted to write a letter to you expressing my feelings for you and Pinkvilla gave me this opportunity to write to you. I know this letter is not enough to describe your greatness but here is a short thankyou letter for you.

you have always been the sunshine in my and all the ARMYs life and even in bts also, spreading the positive vibes to everyone. There are times when I feel very low and upset of this world but watching you smile and enjoy makes me enlightened. I don't know how but by watching you and other bts members smiling i too smile and laugh even if my life is at a great disaster and watching you I could at least resolve that disaster. I usually smile at my phone while looking at you. You have always inspired me to be hardworking and confident enough. You always said to be on my bright side and spread happiness around myself. Your every word is like a new quote for me, helping to make me the leader of my own life. once you said we are your answer to your life but instead you are the true meaning to my life, a meaning which has so much to learn from, get inspired from and love from. I don't know whether I will meet you in my lifetime but I will try my level best to meet you even when you get married or get old. I have a wish to dance with you, sing with you and I pray that it comes true even if you and I get old I will surely dance with you holding sticks. I know this sounds hilarious but it's just a small wish of mine. i know i can't write to you because we are in different countries but through this opportunity by pinkvilla i hope it could reach you.

your songs are all amazing and breathtaking, they are all a masterpiece which makes me feel alive in my lowest times. Your recent soundtrack blue side is also amazing. You are a very talented, cute, amazing and brilliant artist and I know you will reach the high sky along with other members. BTS has always raised me up through their songs and inspiring stories and I know we and BTS will keep on spreading hope and positivity to all. Thank you J-Hope and BTS for coming into my life and making it more beautiful.

Thank you so much.

With lots of love

Mausami

From India

