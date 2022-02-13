Dear Oppa: Indian AROHA calls ASTRO alums ‘six shining stars’ of her life; Calls bandmates ‘angels’

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band ASTRO. Ishani from India has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Hey my beautiful stars thank you for coming into my life. You entered my life as shooting star and stays in my heart like shining stars. Whenever I miss you I talk to stars for encouraging myself. From the beginning when I first heard "WANNA BE YOUR STAR" this line is exactly what I want to say ,you're actually my six shining stars in my life. I wish one day I will meet those shining stars and tell everything that how much they means to my life. Is it possible? When I first saw you in "knock" I couldn't blink my eyes, I forgot to breathe. In my mind one and only question was WHO ARE THEY?? ARE THEY ANGEL? yess ASTRO you're ANGELS and you all hard work like soldiers. I just wanna tell these six angel that please you should take some rest . Being an AROHA I can't see them in pain. Thank you ASTRO for always working hard. Even when situation is hard you always say "IT'S OKAY" Yess "IT'S OKAY" I will always stay by your side, I was with you yesterday, I am with you today and and I'll be with you forever.

Saranghae My Shining Stars.

Stay strong stay healthy. Fighting.

A short quotes for you:

"Every hour, every minute, Evey second my eyes search these six Shining Stars"

