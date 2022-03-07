Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA calls ASTRO her sunshine on a cloudy day
ASTRO is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2016, with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’. The group comprises six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, their EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hrishita from India, to ASTRO. Read their letter below.
Dear ASTRO,
I am an Indian AROHA and I really want to thank you all for inspiring me every day.
I found ASTRO when I was going through a difficult phase of my life and had almost given up on everything and that's why I feel a very strong connection with ASTRO.
I want to thank you all for making me believe in myself and it's all because of you guys that I started loving myself and learnt to put myself first before others. Whenever I see you all happy I become happy too. Whenever I am feeling down, I listen to your songs or watch ‘ASTRO PLAY’ and that's what lifts up my mood instantly. You are my escape from reality!
I think being an AROHA is the best decision I have ever made in my life. I want more people to know about ASTRO and how amazing you guys are. You guys are so talented, handsome, humble and down to earth. All 6 of you are very important to me and I can't even express in words how much I love and adore you. It seems as if six angels were sent by God just to make me happy. ASTRO is the best K-pop boy group in this whole world. MJ Oppa with his amazing vocal skills, JinJin Oppa with his patience, composing and rapping skills, multi-talented Eunwoo Oppa with his visual and soft vocals, Moonbin Oppa with his sexy voice and dance, all-rounder Minhyuk Oppa with his excellent rapping, composing, singing and dancing skills, Sanha Oppa with his sweet voice and cuteness make ASTRO the most perfect K-pop boy group. I love you guys so much and I am so proud of you guys. I don't know whether I'll be able to meet you guys or not but I will always love and support you. Thanks for making me happy every time I feel down. Thanks for comforting me with your songs. Y'all are like my sunshine on a cloudy day, the sugar to my coffee, the peace to my restless soul and the ultimate reason for my happiness.
사랑해
With love
Hrishita
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.