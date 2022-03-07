Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA calls ASTRO her sunshine on a cloudy day

ASTRO is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2016, with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’. The group comprises six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, their EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hrishita from India, to ASTRO. Read their letter below.

Dear ASTRO,

I am an Indian AROHA and I really want to thank you all for inspiring me every day.

I found ASTRO when I was going through a difficult phase of my life and had almost given up on everything and that's why I feel a very strong connection with ASTRO.

I want to thank you all for making me believe in myself and it's all because of you guys that I started loving myself and learnt to put myself first before others. Whenever I see you all happy I become happy too. Whenever I am feeling down, I listen to your songs or watch ‘ASTRO PLAY’ and that's what lifts up my mood instantly. You are my escape from reality!

I think being an AROHA is the best decision I have ever made in my life. I want more people to know about ASTRO and how amazing you guys are. You guys are so talented, handsome, humble and down to earth. All 6 of you are very important to me and I can't even express in words how much I love and adore you. It seems as if six angels were sent by God just to make me happy. ASTRO is the best K-pop boy group in this whole world. MJ Oppa with his amazing vocal skills, JinJin Oppa with his patience, composing and rapping skills, multi-talented Eunwoo Oppa with his visual and soft vocals, Moonbin Oppa with his sexy voice and dance, all-rounder Minhyuk Oppa with his excellent rapping, composing, singing and dancing skills, Sanha Oppa with his sweet voice and cuteness make ASTRO the most perfect K-pop boy group. I love you guys so much and I am so proud of you guys. I don't know whether I'll be able to meet you guys or not but I will always love and support you. Thanks for making me happy every time I feel down. Thanks for comforting me with your songs. Y'all are like my sunshine on a cloudy day, the sugar to my coffee, the peace to my restless soul and the ultimate reason for my happiness.

사랑해

With love

Hrishita