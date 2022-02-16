Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA calls ASTRO their greatest inspiration

ASTRO is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2016, with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’. The group comprises six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, their EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Viyancy from India to ASTRO. Read their letter below.

Dear ASTRO,

I wanted to write this letter to you to show how grateful I am for so many things you have given me. You were the first K-pop group that caught my eye and I even know that you would be the last one. You all have become so important and precious to me that I can't even imagine my life without even a single one of you. As I started to know you all I felt that I was being myself although there are times when I don't know who I am or what I am but you all remind me that there are people who love me and need me. You are the first people I want to run to when things are hard, when I can't keep going, when I don't know how to smile. Your smiles and your songs are my comfort. Your songs were my comfort in my tough times but you were my comfort in my worst times. You all teach me so many things and you all have been my greatest inspiration. You all work so hard towards your dreams and it motivates me to do the same. You have given me family-like friends who are there with me, who support me. You don't know how much all AROHAS love you and I don't think words can express that but we really are grateful for all 6 of you. You don't know how many lives you have saved and stopped from giving up. I miss seeing OT6 VLives these days, seeing you together acting crazy and laughing till your stomach hurts. I just miss you all.

Hope you all become more successful and always remain happy and healthy.

From,

Viyancy