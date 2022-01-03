Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA describes ASTRO as the ‘six angels’ that were sent to her

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pooja Jk from India to ASTRO. Read her letter below.

When I had lost all my hopes , belief and trust in myself, God sent six angels into my life. ASTRO, you are like the beautiful ray of sunshine who helped me jump back to my feet at my times of sorrow. First you drew my attention with your beautiful music , next you made me fall in love with your individual personalities . I thank MJ for teaching me how to spread happiness and stay motivated even at the toughest of times , Jin Jin for telling me that patience and wait will always pay off, Cha Eun woo for letting me know that when we have faith and confidence on ourselves , we can achieve anything we like , Moon Bin for reminding that it's essential and important to love yourself and do what the heart likes , Rocky for motivating me to not give up on anything without giving our fullest of efforts and it's okay to cry , take a break but to always get back on track and be a better version of ourselves , Sanha for telling me that we can always take our own time and pace in achieving our dreams and there would be times that would make us feel depressed, overwhelmed and anxious but if we just put that extra bit of effort we can achieve it at all costs and we're enough. Thank you for constantly inspiring me and assuring me that everything will turn out okay . I want to say that I am very proud of all the six of you. It makes my heart so happy that all of you are achieving great heights as a group and as individuals. I want you guys to take care of yourself and I 'll always love you , no matter what. Thank you for being my one and only love . I'll be there for you , aroha will forever love you and support you

Full name : Pooja JK

