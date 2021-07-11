Dear Oppa: Indian AROHA details how she fell in love with ASTRO
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band ASTRO. A fan from India named Shazia Ameen has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear ASTRO,
Saranghaeyo! I'm Shazia Ameen, an 18 year old girl who is from India. I just wanted to say thank you all for creating ASTRO! I am so proud to be an AROHA! I wanted to write this letter for so long and even though it is unlikely that you all will see it, I just wanted to write it because you all made me extremely happy this year. You all gave me strength and I really appreciate that. I absolutely loved the All Yours Album. I played it so many times that I lost track! I love all of your songs, they are so meaningful and they make me cry. You all deserve everything and I am so happy that I am an AROHA. I will never regret this. All of your personalities are unique and I fell in love with them. I love you all because the entire universe conspired to help me find you and because of that I will support you till the end!
All of your smiles are so contagious and that keeps me going. Whenever I feel blue, I always listen to your songs even if it makes me cry. Thank you ASTRO for everything you have done! Inshallah, one day I will meet you all and thank you for your hard work because you really deserve the world and I really mean it! Take care of yourselves. Be healthy and happy always. Stay safe.
Sincerely yours
Shazia Ameen
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.