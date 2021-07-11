Dear Oppa: Indian AROHA details how she fell in love with ASTRO

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Shazia Ameen from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band ASTRO. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band ASTRO. A fan from India named Shazia Ameen has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear ASTRO,

Saranghaeyo! I'm Shazia Ameen, an 18 year old girl who is from India. I just wanted to say thank you all for creating ASTRO! I am so proud to be an AROHA! I wanted to write this letter for so long and even though it is unlikely that you all will see it, I just wanted to write it because you all made me extremely happy this year. You all gave me strength and I really appreciate that. I absolutely loved the All Yours Album. I played it so many times that I lost track! I love all of your songs, they are so meaningful and they make me cry. You all deserve everything and I am so happy that I am an AROHA. I will never regret this. All of your personalities are unique and I fell in love with them. I love you all because the entire universe conspired to help me find you and because of that I will support you till the end!

All of your smiles are so contagious and that keeps me going. Whenever I feel blue, I always listen to your songs even if it makes me cry. Thank you ASTRO for everything you have done! Inshallah, one day I will meet you all and thank you for your hard work because you really deserve the world and I really mean it! Take care of yourselves. Be healthy and happy always. Stay safe.

Sincerely yours

Shazia Ameen

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :PINKVILLA

