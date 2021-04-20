Dear Oppa: An Indian Aroha expresses her love for ASTRO’s Jinjin and inspires her to become a better person

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Yushi from India dedicates her sweet letter to ASTRO’s leader Jinjin. Read her letter below.

Park Jin Woo, known mostly as Jinjin, is the leader of the popular boy group, ASTRO. He is a rapper, singer, a composer and now a radio host too. Jinjin recently started hosting DIVE’s new podcast titled ‘Unboxing’, with Pentagon’s Kino. His visuals and charming personality are always the things that catch any new fans’ attention. One of his nicknames is ‘Angelic Smile’ which perfectly suits the 25-year-old gorgeous singer!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Yushi from India for ASTRO’s Jinjin. Read her letter below.

Dear JinJin,

How are you? Sounds weird how I'm writing it like this, right? Lol. But I genuinely hope you're doing well. I got into Astro in 2019 after watching Cha EunWoo's Drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'. I really liked him in the drama so I googled him. And that's how I found out about Astro. And about you. I won't lie, EunWoo was my bias when I initially got into Astro. But slowly, I didn't even realise how I started paying more attention to you and had more pictures of you than my own. I wanna let you know that you have changed me a lot. Astro has changed me a lot. I have become more optimistic, more funny (I guess?) and more patient. There are times when I want to give up but then I think, "What would JinJin do in this situation?" and that helps me to keep moving on. JinJin, you're an AMAZING AMAZING artist and I love your music. I listen to Bloom everyday you know? And All Good has become the song I go to whenever I need energy. You give me hope and you make me want to become a better person. Know that there are loads and truckloads of Arohas who love you and are proud of you. I hope there will come a day I can say all this to you in person. I will work hard for that and study well!!!

JinJin Hwaiting! Astro Hwaiting

Yours One n Only Aroha,

Yushi

India

