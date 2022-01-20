Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA fell for the charms of the popular group ASTRO

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Siddhi from India to ASTRO. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I am Siddhi from India. I am 17 years old.I am your huge fan!! I am really thankful that I could portray my endless love for you guys in form of this article. I’ve known you guys since May 2020 that is after your ‘GATEWAY’ comeback. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, spending almost the whole day at home and having nothing to do made me fall in your charms! Firstly I would like to thanks Eunwoo because of him I got to know about Astro. My story is pretty same like other Arohas, I watched ‘Sweet revenge’ where I fell for Eunwoo. Then I searched for ASTRO online and decided to go through your songs once. Just after your KNOCK comeback I fell for you guys! Now the one and only group I stan is ASTRO! You guys may not know, but you many fans here in India. Please it is request from all Indian Arohas that we want you guys to visit India on your next tour, after the pandemic. I consider you guys as my role models. I want to work hard like you guys! Just watching your videos make me smile. You guys don’t know that I exist but still you love me! Lastly, I want to say is that keep working hard because one day will come when you will be more successful and the whole world will adore you, because DREAMS COMES TRUE! We will keep supporting and loving you guys! I am very proud to call myself ASTRO’S One and Only fan ‘ AROHA’. All the best guys.MJ JINJIN CHA EUNWOO MOONBIN ROCKY YOON SANHA AA-SEU-TEU-RO!! FIGHTING! LOVE YOU! SARANGHAE

Siddhi

