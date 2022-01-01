Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA pens a sweet poem for ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo: Your face brings sunshine worth billions

The multi-hyphenated ASTRO member, Cha Eun Woo aka Lee Dong Min, has constantly proven his mettle in the music, acting and modelling world, respectively, and continues to impress millions and millions of AROHA with his impressive talent. While ASTRO continues to reach newer heights, Eun Woo was loved as Lee Su Ho in True Beauty, also starring Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop, and will next be seen in Island, which also stars Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sapthami U from India to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below:

Dear Dong Min,

When I'm all stressed out,

Amid the chaos of the world,

Your face brings sunshine worth billions!

How can you be so radiant and handsome?

When you're so sad and lonely from within?

I can't help but stare at you;

Your clear face, your twinkling eyes,

That sharp nose and bright white teeth!

I envy you, but I can do nothing but crush on you.

I know what it feels like from within,

"I've got so many talents,

How sweet I sing, how great I dance;

But all people can see is my flawless face."

I know how it feels, but we can't help it;

God loves you so much that he made you

With so much care; Don't Cry My Love,

There'll come one day when they'll call you an ace.

No matter how bad people speak about you,

Don't give a damn to them. Remember,

People like us do exist, who come for your face,

But end up staying forever for your grace.

You're My Star, You're My World

You're One In A Million, Dear My Universe.

- Sapthami U

(An Indian AROHA)

