Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA shares her birthday with ASTRO’s JinJin

South Korean rapper, singer, composer and model JinJin, debuted in February 2016 as the leader of the boy group ASTRO, with their first EP ‘Spring Up’. In March 2021, alongside PENTAGON’s Kino, JinJin began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast, ‘Unboxing’. Earlier this year, in January, JinJin debuted as part of ASTRO’s second sub-unit, JinJin&Rocky, with the EP ‘Restore’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Krittika from India, for ASTRO’s JinJin. Read their letter below.

Dear JinJin Oppa,

I'm your international AROHA, from India. Lots of love to you, my precious one. You're my one and only, tiny, kind, sweet, adorable treasure. When you smile, my heart races and my world feels like it’s lit up with bright stars and I get cheered up whenever I'm under stress or feeling down. I never liked rap before, but ever since I heard you doing it, I fell in love with you and the style. There's no one else who I love other than you with rap in the K-pop industry. You're one of a kind.

Saeng-il Chukhahae Oppa. May God bless you & keep you happy, healthy and safe. I'm so lucky that I share my B-Day with you on March 15th. I celebrate my B-Day always at 12:00 am KST which is like 8:30 pm IST every year along with you. I hope one day I can meet you on our B-Day. That's my strong desire and sincere wish on My B-Day. I will always watch your back, stay by your side, support and cheer for you. I'll be there, even though from far away, showing my love for you. I wish for you to achieve great success and have a long, yet meaningful life and get everything you deserve. Thank you so much for being born on the same day and month as me, for being a nice and worthy leader of ASTRO, also for being my Everything. My day can never begin or end without you.

Fighting! NEOMU SARANGHAEYO JINJIN ssi.

P.S: Really hope one day my feelings reach you in person and I can take a selfie with you and make a big frame of it.