Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA thanks ASTRO’s JinJin for being an ‘angel sent from the heaven’

Park Jin Woo, born March 15, 1996, better known by his stage name JinJin, is a rapper, singer-songwriter, composer, and model. He is the leader, main rapper, and lead dancer of the South Korean boy group ASTRO, which debuted on February 23, 2016 under the label Fantagio. JinJin made his official debut as a composer with the song ‘Bloom’ which is a track on their first studio album All Light. The song was co-produced with fellow ASTRO member MJ and released on January 16, 2019.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kshe from India to ASTRO’s Jinjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jinjin,

Are you well? Even though we don't know each other in person, even though you don't know that I even exist, you guys have changed my life in more ways than one. And I cannot thank you enough for it. Thank you for being an idol and touching our lives. Thank you for being an angel sent from the heavens. Thank you for being calm and patient (or as we would say, a sloth).

I hope you realise how your smile is like a warm hug. I hope you know you are treasured by each and every Aroha in the world. Jinwoo, if it's hard for you, say so. We are here, for you, and always will be. The song you wrote, keeping us in mind, “lights on” is my no. 1 go-to song, every time I hit a roadblock.. Just knowing that you wrote it for us is enough to feel loved and cared for. There will come a time when I will stand in front of you and tell you all of these. Until then, stay healthy and creative. Keep smiling. Thank you, jinwoo. I'll always be BY YOUR SIDE. Because you are my LIGHTS ON a dark road. You are my ONE AND ONLY. And no matter what, WE STILL will stay here until the end. Uri hannada!!!!!

Yours One and Only,

Kshe

Manipur, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.