Dear Oppa: An Indian AROHA was brightened up by ASTRO’s ‘smiles and songs’

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Esha from India to ASTRO. Read her letter below.

Dear ASTRO members,

I wanted to write this letter for you because you have given my life a whole new meaning. I was so not in a good physical and mental state when I found you. Those days were so dark for me that I had lost all hopes for my future. But you, your smiles and your songs came to me like a blessing from God and it felt like a warm wrap around me and telling me that everything is gonna be fine. Just stay positive. Thank you so much for giving me that positivity, that strength, that love. It's because of that I have started to smile and laugh once again...it's because of that I'm now able to focus on my interests. Thanks to you I was able to remove all the toxic people from my life. Being called an AROHA makes me feel so proud and happy. Each time you say "AROHA, WE LOVE YOU" it feels like you have just called my name and said that you love me. Whenever I hear any sad news such as Jinjin suffering from covid and rocky hurting his eye and knee, my heart aches...so please take good care of yourself all of you..keep smiling always and forever. I really hope that someday you come across this letter so that you come to know how brightly and lovingly you light up the lives of all ROHAS. All the best for all future endeavours. I and all fellow rohas are always and forever with you. Happy New year to all of you. May all the coming years bring lots of prosperity to you. Please stay with us forever MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Sanha. I hope to meet you or just admire you from afar someday at some concert. Till then I'll pray for God's all choicest blessings for you. Lastly, Jinjin and Rocky, All the very best for RESTORE.... Fighting...!!!

With love,

A proud Roha,

Esha.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.