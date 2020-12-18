Dear Oppa: An Indian BTS fan reveals being a V bias after Dope MV before stanning the OT7 members

Dear Oppa: In today's edition, we feature a letter written by a fan from India addressing BTS. They reveal their journey into becoming an ARMY member.

BTS undoubtedly has one of the biggest fandoms in today's time. The septet, who has been in the music industry for over 7 years now, has fans from across the globe belonging from different walks of life. This year, we've met fans who became ARMY members during the lockdown. However, we've received a Dear Oppa mail from a fan who has been supporting BTS for years now. Lee from India writes to BTS and reveals crossing their path with BTS back in 2015.

Lee reveals being a BTS member V bias. However, they eventually began stanning all the members. They thank BTS for working hard, despite the pandemic, and prays the septet takes care of themselves. Check out the complete letter below:

To My Dearest Bangtan Sonyeondan,

I'm Lee from India. I've been a fan of Kpop since 2009! My first Kpop song was Gee from SNSD. That was my first experience of coming across Korean music and culture. I was a school-going back then when I became SONE and when I became an ARMY, I had already joined my college. It was the year 2015 when I came across your group. 'DOPE' was my first BTS song and I was like, "Dayummmmmmmmmm!!!! What was I doing all this while?!"

After DOPE, I listened to all the other songs of your group and I was ready to stan! S.T.A.N. H.A.R.D.E.S.T! I did all the research on your group (LOL. Typical Fangirl!) and I was so inspired to know about your story. Just want to let you know that when I was on the lowest point of my life, your music was there to heal me. I never felt ignored. I loved how life was and your music gave me wings! I am forever grateful to you for that. You are that LIT group whose songs I skipped and found later that you were FIREEEEEEE!! Glad that I wasn't very very late to discover you! Ever since then, every single being around me knows how much I love and adore BTS! Even on my birthdays, my friends wished me, "Happy Birthday to the biggest ARMY in the world!" and that's so sweet, isn't it?

Initially, I started with being a V biased because I loved him in the DOPE MV in that Detective Conan costume. I was and I'll always be in love with his personality and his deep voice. But eventually, I became an OT7! No joke, once one gets into the fandom, he/she just can't ignore any member! You all grab the attention of the ARMYs and bias wreck, everyone, completely!! Haha. I've always wanted to attend your concert and meet you all in person and I'm working hard for it. You all are definitely among my most favourite artists in the world! Your music speaks to me and I am so proud and the happiest that I know you. Seeing your journey to the top, your achievements keep inspiring me and every time I feel hopeless, I know deep inside my heart that I will surely rise again. Even in this pandemic situation, the times of despair, you kept working so hard to make new music and make all the ARMYs around the world happy and cheerful! You're truly angelic!

Lastly, I want to say that please take care of yourselves. You are the source of happiness to all the ARMYs around the world. We'll always be there to love you and support you no matter what.

Also, remember me as one of the droplets of the purple ocean of the ARMY fandom.

*Fanchants*

Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin! Min Yoongi! Jung Hoseok! Park Jimin! Kim Taehyung! Jeon Jungkook! BTS!!!!!!!!!!

Saranghae, BTS! Love you most, My 7 Angels!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

