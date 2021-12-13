Dear Oppa: An Indian CARAT could not stop dancing after listening to SEVENTEEN’s ‘Left and Right’

SEVENTEEN is a band formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.The group performs as one group, and the members are divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization: 'Hip-Hop Unit', 'Vocal Unit', and 'Performance Unit'. Since its debut, SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums and ten extended plays.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Saswati from India to SEVENTEEN. Read her letter below.

Dear Seventeen ,

I am a huge huge huge fan of yours. Like literally your songs are heart touching and healing. Whenever I am sad or upset about something I turn on youtube and watch your songs. My favourite song is Left and Right and when I hear it, no one can stop me from dancing !! I have seen your videos and I must say you guys are so, so hardworking and lovely. Your support for each other is incredible. I just have one request that please never feel down or demotivated as we are always there with and for you. We love you so much that we can't even express it in this mail but I really hope you will visit India soon . Let me say this again and again, Saranghaeyo Saranghaeyo Saranghaeyo !!! We are always here for you. Please take care of yourselves and I hope you always smile ! You all are my relief and my happiness. Thankyou for making this happen!

Also Read: SEVENTEEN’s talented member and producer Woozi to release first solo mixtape on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.