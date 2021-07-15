Dear Oppa: An Indian ELF expresses her love for SUPER JUNIOR Eunhyuk

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sukanya from India dedicates her sweet letter to the SUPER JUNIOR Eunhyuk. Read her letter below.

SUPER JUNIOR is known to be a group of people who have complete confidence in themselves and their skills; Eunhyuk is one of them. Known as the one of the best dancers in SM, he has been a mentor and role model to many idols for the last 15 years. He is an exemplary composer and producer as well and he has worked on many SUPER JUNIOR songs as well. Just like this ELF, we all love Eunhyuk for his sweet and funny personality.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sukanya from India to SUPER JUNIOR Eunhyuk. Read her letter below.

Hi, my name is Keeni and I'm a 23 years old fan from Kolkata, India. It's been 1.5 years of me following KPop now, and I'm a 2nd generation fan. To be more specific I'm an ELF. Yes, I'm a fan of the group standing strong in the industry like Superman for the past 15 years, SUPER JUNIOR. All the 15 members are my favorite. But my bias and inspiration is Eunhyuk Oppa, the main dancer and main rapper of the group.

Last year and this year have not been easy for us. We lost jobs, hopes, inspiration and everything. I was also not an exception in the list. Depression and self doubt was eating me from inside. That was the time I started relying on music. Automatically I came across Kpop and 2nd generation groups. The YouTube videos of Super Junior and their variety shows were like laugh therapy for me. It gave me so much relaxation and positivity at that tough time.

The one who caught most of my attention was Eunhyuk Oppa. Being one of the funny ones in the group doing slapstick comedy and also a brilliant performer. Gradually he became my favourite and I started exploring his past projects more. I got to know about his family and their challenging economical condition before his debut. He also failed the SM audition once but didn't give up. He came back again and got into SM, trained for 5 vigorous years and debuted in 2005. After that he also kept working so hard to become more successful in life.

Recently he bought a family house to stay together with family and they'll be appearing on a show also very soon. The trailer showed his new house and it was so huge and good. From A Basement House to A Luxury House. It made me so proud and inspired at the same time that all his hard work came true. He didn't give up the first time and now he has everything. He inspired me to not give up. I understood that Hard Work Is Always The Key To Success. He inspired me to never give up on my dreams. If I want I can achieve them. YOU INSPIRE ME LEE HYUKJAE. I'm proud of you oppa. You inspire me to go through all the hurdles in life. It doesn't matter what you're born into, in the end it's you who can make it change. I'll also make you proud oppa, one day. It's a promise from one of your biggest fans.

Thanking You,

Keeni

(An inspired and proud Jewel from India)

