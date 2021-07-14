Dear Oppa: An Indian ELF expresses the joy of discovering and loving SUPER JUNIOR

SUPER JUNIOR, SM Entertainment, Dear Oppa, ELF, Heechul, Siwon, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Ryeowook, Yesung, Leetuk, Kyuhyun Shindong

SUPER JUNIOR is a group that has been active in the industry for over 15 years and their experience shows as they are one of the most talented and naturally interesting idols. Heechul and Leetuk are amazing personalities for variety shows; Shindong is also known to be a talented director and choreographer as well. Donghae and Eunhyuk are great composers and producers; Choi Siwon is known for his expressive acting abilities; Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung are known for their exemplary vocals. They’ve faced many obstacles on their way to the top but nothing could stop this group of talented individuals from taking over the domestic and global audience even after all this time.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alisha Dixon from India to SUPER JUNIOR. Read her letter below.

Hi,I'm Aleesha Dixon from Kerala,India!

We all are going through covid pandemic and we all are bored in staying house for long time.During this time,I became an elf by started watching more and more videos of Super Junior.I already know about Suju,but I didn't pay so much attention to them,but this time I'm completely involved myself into Suju.I don't know how to describe my love and support to them.They have a big role in my life by making me the happiest person during this pandemic period.They are already turned 15 years for being together as one,I know it's too late to be an elf.They showed me what is a true friendship and how to stand someone's side during good and bad times.Not only their songs,even their life also immersed me.I want to participate in super show concert, at least once in my life.I will be there once when the pandemic ends and everything gets back to normal.please stay healthy and love you especially Donghae oppa.

We are elf~

