Dear Oppa: An Indian ELF pens Super Junior member Kim Heechul 'caught my attention with his good looks & wit'

Kim Heechul, the multi-hyphenate enigma, has managed to vow us in all forms of entertainment; whether it be as an irreplaceable member of Super Junior or as a variety show staple. There's something so devilishly charismatic about the 38-year-old artist that you can't help but fall for the SuJu member, in every sense of the world. It's also a cherry on top of the "good looking" cake that he never, ever ages.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sohini Nanda from India to Super Junior member Kim Heechul. Read her letter below:

Dear Heechul,

I've always enjoyed listening to K-pop and Super Junior has always been one of my favourites. The one person who caught my attention with his good looks and wit is Heechul Oppa. You've always kept your fans entertained with your adorable personality and charms, including me. The more I see you, the more happy I feel and you make my day even more special. You never forget to bring a smile on everyone's face, no matter what. You've always done your best in each and every music video and I really appreciate your work a lot. Hope you read my letter someday, Oppa, and keep up your good work and lead a successful life. I love you, Oppa. Fighting!

From your fan,

Sohini Nanda

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

