Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE congratulates ENHYPEN for their debut and admires their diligence to their fans

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Hailey from India dedicates her sweet letter to the Enhypen. Read her letter below.

ENHYPEN are known as the ‘monster rookies of 2020’ due to their phenomenal music, storyline, performance, etc. A group made up of young but extremely talented individuals, have already begun making their mark in the world. With two albums, 4 MVs, multiple wins, and ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards, they have made a unique place in the K-Pop world, and ENGENEs around the world are extremely proud of them.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hailey from India to ENHYPEN. Read her letter below.

Dear Enhypen,

First of all, congratulations on a very successful debut!! We ENGENEs are beyond happy to see you enjoying yourselves on stage, as well as various variety shows.

Words cannot describe how much you have helped me get through various troubles of life. Seeing your hard work and determination, makes me want to be a better person since you inspire me.

I've been with you guys since I-LAND, and your willpower and sense of purpose amazes me. Having a fixed eye on your dreams and goals, you guys never gave up, even though it was hard.

Thank you so much, Enhypen, for taking effort, for working so hard, and blessing us ENGENEs with breathtaking music videos, funny content, and stunning performance stages. Please don't get hurt, stay safe, and we ENGENEs are cheering for you, with all our hearts !!

- Hailey (India)

