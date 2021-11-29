Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE finds inspiration and motivation from ENHYPEN’s Heeseung

Heeseung is a member of the boy group ENHYPEN who debuted on November 30th, 2020. ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab (or simply Belift), a joint venture between CJ E&M and HYBE Corporation. Formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, the group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ishita from India to ENHYPEN’s Heesung. Read her letter below.

To Heeseung Oppa,

I have admired you since your first performance at i-land. You have always been my inspiration and motivation. The way you helped others despite having a tough time yourself isn't a quality many people have. You have always worked hard and showed a better version of yourself every day. I know you have lots of responsibilities and people expect a lot from you but always take care of yourself. To me you are the best hyung,friend, oppa, idol, singer, dancer, in short the best human being out there. Your kind hearted nature and never say die attitude always inspired me. I am grateful to you for always inspiring me. Thankyou for helping me smile during all my tough times. Enhypen's existence has made my life more happier and cheerful. I will always root for you and enhypen...till the end. I hope you always stay happy and healthy.

From your fan, friend, well wisher and admirer

Ishita

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.