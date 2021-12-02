Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE looks up to ENHYPEN’s Jungwon as a source of inspiration

Jungwon is a South Korean member and the leader of the boy group ENHYPEN. On June 2, 2020, Jungwon, along with trainees Jay, Geonu, EJ, Kyungmin, via Twitter was revealed as I-LAND contestants. It was also revealed he had been a trainee for three years and four months. On September 18, 2020, he ranked 1st place, becoming a part of the official lineup of ENHYPEN.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Antariksha from India to ENHYPEN’s Jungwon. Read her letter below.

To Jungwon,

I have been a big fan of yours since the first time I saw you perform with your angelic voice in the song "all i wanna do", i fell in love with you. I've been rooting for you since the first episode and when you debuted holding the first rank, I shed some tears. You became the leader and it really amazes me how matured you are at such a young age. We both are of the same age and so I look up to you as a person who inspires me a lot. The way you act maturely in all situations and the way you handle them so well proves you as a true leader. I live very far away from you, and if I get a chance I really want to meet you one day and tell you how much I love you and how much you, as a person, inspire and motivate me.Thank you so much for existing in this world and thank you for being a comfort person to all the engenes around the world and hope you get all the happiness and achieve success wherever you lay your hands upon. You are truly a very admirable person to all the teenagers. Lastly, I love you a lot and also enhypen, and hope I get to meet you one day in person, hope that this dream of mine comes true one day. I'll keep supporting and rooting for you as well as enhypen till the end of your journey. With lots of love, hugs and best wishes from a fan, admirer and well wisher,

Antariksha.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.