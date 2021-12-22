Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE reveals ENHYPEN is her source of happiness & hopes to meet them someday

Gen 4 monster group and rightfully so, ENHYPEN members are a force to reckon with! Formed through the 2020 survival competition show 'I-Land', the group is composed of seven members - Leader Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with the (EP) 'BORDER: DAY ONE' and have been ruling ENGENEs' heart ever since.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Samantha from India for ENHYPEN. Read her letter below.

Hello, I just want to express my love for ENHYPEN I'm an ENGENE from India. I'm Samantha, I wanna share how much I love ENHYPEN and will respect them forever, because, during my hard times they were there with me.I used to think about them and they are my happy pills! I'm so glad to have found them. My current favourites are Jake, Jay and Heeseung and I love all of them equally. You guys are the source of my happiness and if you cry I can't bear it. I always wish you happiness. Thank you so much for being a part of my life I wish to meet you but I live way far away, but I'm sure that day will come. You are truly my inspiration and everything. I cry when you and if when you laugh, I laugh, if you're sad then I'm sad as well and if you are happy, then I'm happy. I love you forever, we ENGENEs love you always stay strong and healthy. Hopefully, I will meet ENHYPEN soon 사랑해요 , 엔하이푼 .

