Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE talks about falling in love at first performance with ENHYPEN’s Heeseung at ILand

Heeseung, the guy who scored the highest individual marks in the reality show I-Land, has been making people his fans since the very first performance in the show! The moment he entered and started dancing, every contestant (and the audience) knew he was a force to be reckoned with! Definitely one of the charming members of the group, with his dancing skills and cute personality, he continues making many hearts flutter!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ishita from India for ENHYPEN’s Heeseung. Read her letter below.

To Heeseung Oppa,

I have admired you since your first performance at I-Land. You have always been my inspiration and motivation. The way you helped others despite having a tough time yourself isn't a quality many people have. You have always worked hard and showed a better version of yourself every day. I know you have lots of responsibilities and people expect a lot from you but always take care of yourself.

To me you are the best hyung, friend, oppa, idol, singer, dancer, in short the best human being out there. Your kind hearted nature and never say die attitude always inspired me. I am grateful to you for always inspiring me. Thankyou for helping me smile during all my tough times. ENHYPEN's existence has made my life more happier and cheerful. I will always root for you and ENHYPEN...till the end. I hope you always stay happy and healthy.

From your fan, friend, well wisher and admirer

Ishita

