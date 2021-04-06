Dear Oppa: An Indian ENGENE talks about her role model Heeseung; describes him as her happiness & inspiration

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tamizhini from India dedicates her sweet letter to ENHYPEN’s Heeseung. Read her letter below.

Heeseung caught people’s eyes since the very first entry of him into the popular idol survival show, I-Land. Out of the 23 participants, he is the only participant who received the highest marks given to an individual by the producers, which was 93 for his Fake Love performance. The 19-year-old singer gained recognition for his handsome charms and vocals from the show and with the group, ENHYPEN, is steadily gaining more and more fans!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tamizhini to ENHYPEN’s Heeseung. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I cried with you, I laughed with you, I will walk with you until the end.

You don't know who I am but my love reaches you in the name of ENGENE. Thank you for making my life beautiful. I promise to be together until the end. I am not white and not beautiful, but do not forget to love you.You are my only happiness. You are my inspiration. When ever I feel like giving up, I remember you and your hardship throughout the training period And your dedication to ENHYPEN. I learnt to be humble and Caring to others even if I'm the ACE. I am working hard to show my parents that Heeseung brother is my inspiration. Your smile is my strength. Your tears are my weakness. I know you will face many hard times, but don't forget to smile. sorry I don't know Korean... saranghaeyo brother.

From,

Tamizhini, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

