Dear Oppa: An Indian EXO-L calls EXO’s Kai an ‘art’ and hopes he remains healthy

Kai is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, ‘Kai’. Apart from his musical career, Kai has also starred in various television dramas such as ‘Choco Bank’ (2016), ‘Andante’ (2017), and ‘Spring Has Come’ (2018). Kai is widely considered to be one of the best dancers of South Korea and K Pop.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by EXO’s Kai from India to EXO’s Kai. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa

Anneyong jongin-aa

U have worked hard for your solo comeback this year . I absolutely loved the album.The title track concept that u perfectly pulled off has my heart. I wondered what kind of concept will you be back with but this concept never came to my mind .I knew this will be a real breathtaking album from the teaser photos “YOU ARE NOT A HUMAN BEING YOU ARE ART”.I hope your hard work will pay off. Also don’t work so hard. You are really thin now so eat a lot and be healthy for exols.We wish to see you but also we wish to see you healthy so take care of yourself. SARANGHAE

With love

Sheth Rutvi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.