Dear Oppa: An Indian EXO-L wishes to be as optimistic and positive as EXO’s Chanyeol

Park Chan Yeol, born on November 27, 1992, better known mononymously as Chanyeol, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub-group EXO-K and sub-unit EXO-SC. Apart from his group's activities, Chanyeol has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘So I Married an Anti-fan’ (2016), and ‘Secret Queen Makers’ (2018).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Geetha from India to EXO’s Chanyeol. Read her letter below.

Dearmost Chanyeol Oppa,

Annyeong Oppa! I am Geetha from India, one amongst your million fangirls. Firstly, I'd like to thank you for the comfort you brought in my life with your soothing voice and music. Whether I'm sad or happy, no matter what, I'd always listen to your music. At times, when I had a hard time falling asleep, I'd tuck myself to bed listening to your voice. Your voice would wipe all my tears and I'd be my happy self again. Oppa, you're always been an inspiration to me and no one can ever replace you in my heart.You've taught me to smile even in the hardest of times. When I'm sad or gloomy, I remember your words, "no matter how difficult and hard something is, I will always be positive and smile like an idiot." I'll be optimistic like you and always smile. I'm learning Korean hoping that one day when I meet you, I can converse in Korean. Hope i'll visit South Korea one day and see you in person and thank you. Always be healthy, and keep smiling Oppa. Come soon from the military.

Saranghae Oppa,

From an Indian girl,

Geetha.

Also Read: WATCH: VICTON invites ALICE to join them for some ‘Sweet Travel’ in the captivating MV teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.