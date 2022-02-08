Dear Oppa: An Indian EXO-L writes about EXO’s Suho catching her eye

Debuting in 2012 as the leader of SM Entertainment’s boy group EXO, Suho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. The talented artist has starred in various dramas and movies including ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020) and more, and has also been active in musicals. Suho also made his debut as a soloist in 2020, with his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Niharika R from India to EXO’s Suho. Read her letter below.

Dear Suho Oppa,

Annyeong Oppa, I'm a new EXO-L , but I have known you for quite long, before I got introduced to the K-world. Since the time I discovered EXO, it’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for me, because all the good and bad which had happened to EXO can now only be seen in videos but not live. But whatever that is, you really caught my attention when I read everything about EXO. You are one of the handsome idols in K-pop, the greatest leader, have a very grounded personality, are the finest actor and much more.

I love you so much Oppa, for me, you are like a baby, a ball of cotton (I know it’s random but it is what it is!!). I dream about you all the time.

You have faced a lot of hardships Oppa. I know you stood strong when EXO faced difficulties, you promised EXO-Ls that you'll never disappoint us and trust me you never disappointed us.

I LOVE YOU SUHO OPPA, I hope one day you'll read this letter.

Niharika R

Bengaluru,

India

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India loves SHINee’s Taemin’s unique charms and style