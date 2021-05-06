Dear Oppa: An Indian EXOL talks about how precious Baekhyun is for her; Says ‘Will be here waiting for you’

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Snigdha Sharma from India to EXO’s Baekhyun. Read her letter below.

May 6, 2021 will now be etched in millions of EXO-Ls minds as both a happy and a sad day. EXO’s talented member Baekhyun celebrates his birthday today and also starts his military service from today. Social media is abuzz with the singer’s precious words and songs that he had released, touching many fans’ hearts. His latest song ‘Bambi’ garnered great attention as it shows off his vocal range and music genius. No wonder he’s termed as the Genius Idol. Like many EXO-Ls around the world who are pouring their heart out, here’s one from India too.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Snigdha Sharma from India to EXO’s Baekhyun. Read her letter below.

Dear Baekhyun,

A million words is not enough to describe how precious you are for me. Just thinking about you makes me smile and my worries just fly away. You're the greatest thing that happened in my entire existence. I love you a lot! These words are not enough to let you know the immense feelings I have for you in my heart. Listening to your voice and your music makes me the happiest and sometimes sad because I don't know whether I will ever be able to see you in my whole life. This thought just breaks my heart that I can't see the person I love the most. Being an indian EXOL is a little hard, as we don't know if we will ever be able to visit an EXO concert. And now that you're going to the military I can't control my feelings. EXO is like a family to me. We cry, smile and laugh together. Baekhyun there isn't one person in this world that I want more than I want you to be happy. I'm glad that you exist. I hope you serve your nation well and I'll be here waiting for you to come back. Doesn't matter how much time it takes I'll be here waiting for you. We are always with you no matter what.

Exo 사랑하자

사랑해

