Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo 'her greatest inspiration'

South Korean singer, actor, and model Cha Eun Woo debuted as part of the boy group ASTRO in February 2016. However, prior to his debut as a singer, Cha Eun Woo had already debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film ‘My Brilliant Life’ in 2014. His first leading role was with the JTBC drama ‘Gangnam Beauty’ in 2018, which lead to an increase in his popularity, and also saw him included in GQ Korea’s ‘Men of the Year’ list. Cha Eun Woo has since done notable roles in multiple other hit dramas, including ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ (2019), and ‘True Beauty’ (2020).

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Magdalene Carvalho from India dedicates her sweet letter to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dear CEW,

I take this to be my greatest gift; that I can write to you and express all the unsaid things in my letter that I would love to say. Probably this letter may not be seen as at this moment, cause I remain a mere face hidden in the sea of millions of your fans. I really admire your work in 'True Beauty' and the flawless essay of the role of Lee Su Ho…I cried when I heard your song ‘Don't Cry My Love’. Each word passed as a cloud and it really made me feel that I was drifting away from this world..somewhere deep into another realm. I try every day to take inspiration from your smile and take each day as a new challenge. I would love to meet you one day and learn more about the world from your perspective. You remain my greatest inspiration in my dream to become a singer. Wishing you luck and happiness in your future endeavours and waiting impatiently for 'Decibel'.

Here is a small attempt at a poem for you:

I await behind a Sea of Fans,

Herded closely watching,

My voice unheard,

Silently Screaming,

My eyes Yearning,

For a look at the moon,

Ever so Brightly Gleaming,

Maybe One day,

My voice will be heard,

Until then,

In my dream World,

Silently Dreaming,

With Lots of Love and Admiration,

Yours Sincerely,

Magdalene Carvalho

(Hopeful Homosapien with an outlook for the past and future)

P.S: Q: What did the cookie say to his friends when he was ready to go?

A: 과자!

