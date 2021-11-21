Dear Oppa: Indian fan calls Backstreet Rookie alum Ji Chang Wook her ultimate ‘stress reliever’
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, BTS and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. A fan from India named Soumili Bhattacharjee has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Ji Chang Wook,
I was first introduced to kdrama world by my sister and my first kdrama was suspicious partner. The moment i saw JCW I was completely taken aback to see that he is such a charismatic and wonderful actor. I then watched all of his dramas and now I proudly say that I am his big fan. His vlogs on youtube has shown me that he is really a very kind hearted, down to earth person. When I feel down I talk to him through his pictures. Its such a good thing to me.
Thank you oppa for being my stress reliever, friend and my love. Though you don't know anything about me, I wish this letter reaches you.
From, Soumili Bhattacharjee
