Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls BTS the cause of her ‘Euphoria’

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021). On March 15, it was confirmed that the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group will be performing at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prachee from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Hii BTS

I am Prachee from India. I want to convey my special thanks, love and gratitude towards you. First of all, thank you for coming into my life and making it beautiful. I'm really grateful and blessed to have you in my life as my idols. I hope you all are doing very well and are happy. You seven are really the most amazing, kind, humble and sweet people I have ever seen in my life. In real you guys are the cause of my 'Euphoria'. You all taught me to love myself, accept myself as I am with all my flaws and mistakes, to be confident, to believe and to speak for myself and many more. You had always comforted me with your songs. I just love listening to your songs. Your songs and videos make my day. You had inspired me, made me work hard for my dreams. I really wish I can meet you one day in the future and will say these things to you in person and how much you mean to me. I want to be a part of the biggest purple ocean. I will be waiting for that day. I hope this letter will reach you and you will read this. I wish I could talk to you because I really wanna. I was not there with you at the beginning but promise to be with you till last. After stanning you I became a better version of myself. Thank you for inspiring me, working hard for us all these years, for your beautiful songs, making me feel loved and for everything. Wishing you good luck, good health and prosperity. Love you forever BTS. We ARMYs are always by your side. Sending you lots of love, happiness and joy. Stay safe and healthy. Yoongi Oppa "Wish you a very very happiest birthday". Keep shining, keep smiling BTS and take good care of yourselves.

Borahae

Prachee

India