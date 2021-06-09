Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls EXO ‘Kings of K Pop’; Says their music heals her & would stan them forever

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ankita from India dedicates her sweet letter to EXO. Read her letter below.

EXO, one of the most prominent K-Pop boy groups, recently made their comeback in June. It was everything (and probably even more) than what their fans, EXO-Ls, expected. An outer space concept with members looking stunning, Lay, D.O and Xiumin comeback, a whole retro-styles mini game with member cards and a powerful title track with addictive dance moves. In just 24 hours of its release, the song charted No. 1 in 85 countries around the world, showcasing the immense power EXO still holds, especially in their ninth year of reigning the K-Pop industry!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ankita from India to EXO. Read her letter below.

Annyeong! I am an Indian EXO-L. EXO's special album "DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING" has been released. And I'm so happy. EXO always gives us such happy and positive vibes.

I am a K-Pop stan and I listen to many K-Pop artists. However I must say, EXO are literally KINGS OF KPOP.

I really wanted to say something to EXO, I know you are far away but your music was always there when I felt low. When I see you smile, I feel I can smile. I may sound like a crazy fan but to be honest, you served your music when I was feeling the lowest. That's how I always get through my worst of the days.

I wanted to write a long long letter to you (EXO). But I feel like no words would explain how I feel. I'll just say thank you for being next to me in my bad days, through your music. I love you and I support you. All I wanna say is YOUR MUSIC HEALS ME. Thank you for blessing us with your songs.

I'll stan you for a long, long time.

EXO-L

Ankita

