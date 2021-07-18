Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls J-Hope’s existence a gift for him; Thanks BTS member inspiring her

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Sahithi Badagowni from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS member J-Hope. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member J-Hope. A fan from India named Sahithi Badagowni has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear hobi oppa,

Hope you are safe and healthy. Through this letter I want to express how I feel about you. I got to know you in this pandemic era. When I heard about the group called Bangtan sonyeondan I don't know anything about it but when I started researching about BTS and started listening to the music I had learnt so many things which are very important and Inspirable for human life. While researching about BTS I somehow connected to Jung Hoseok (J-hope) who is the main dancer of the group. When I heard about the name J-hope I wondered a person's name is hope. I watched some of your videos and trying to know what the reason behind the name J-hope. Then I realize a person who cherish a desire with anticipation. And you are the one deserves and worth it.

As a student I had gone through so much with stressful academics, feeling loneliness and being depressed. But after listening to your songs it gives me confidence, strength and also all my loneliness is totally gone now I'm having a happy life . Your songs Ego, Blue side, chicken noodle soup are such a masterpiece and I respect them a lot. I'm a very big fan of your dance moves which makes me cool and you had the art of expressing emotions with your flexibility and grace full moments. When I hear your voice or your name I'll feel warm and refreshed.

So many people fell for your smile. I'm also the one who felt for your smile. Your existence is a God gift for me because you inspired me, motivated me and taught how to love myself. The people around you will be very happy for you because you really care for them and shows your unconditional love. I don't know why I'll easily connect to you also sometimes I see myself in you.

I may not able to visit your fan meetings or concerts

I may not able to purchase your albums or merchandise

You may not know me but I'll always support you because I know your past and I know how much you have gone through it but also you did not stop anywhere and now your hardwork shows who you are. Where ever you are what ever you do I'll always support you. As jimin said when you fall into J-hope charms they can't come out of it and that's really happend to me.

Hobi oppa your smile is as beautiful as sunflower and also as bright as sunshine. I wish all the seven members have a happy cheerful, healthy life.

And thank you for every thing you had given.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

