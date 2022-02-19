Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls Kang Ha Neul’s role in ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ ‘quirky and cute’

Kang Ha Neul is a South Korean actor born on February 21, 1990. Starting his entertainment career in the world of musicals, Kang Ha Neul debuted in the television series ‘To the Beautiful You’. Since then, he has established quite the name for himself by taking up roles in famous dramas, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’. The latest one, earned him a Best Actor award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a 16-year-old fan from India. Read below.

Dear Kang Ha Neul oppa,

Annyeonghaseyo! My name is Saidi poojari. I am 16 and I am from Mumbai, India. I am a very big fan of yours and I really loved your role in ‘When the Camellia Blooms’. I mean SERIOUSLY you were so quirky and cute. I just couldn't get my eyes off you. The vibe you give out is truly amazing. You deserve all the happiness in your life. Thank you for giving us those butterflies in the stomach. I wish you all the best for the future. Sending you all the good vibes for your new role and I know you'll do many more incredible things. You are a happy, funny man but full of wisdom.

Sending you all the love in the world

Saidi

