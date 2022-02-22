Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls SEVENTEEN’s The8’s song ‘Side By Side’ a blessing

Debuting in 2015 as part of the thirteen-member boy group SEVENTEEN, The8 is a Chinese singer, songwriter, and dancer based in South Korea. SEVENTEEN’s debut EP ‘17 Carat’ became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. A part of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Performance Team’ sub-unit, The8 made his official debut as a soloist in 2019 with the single ‘Dreams Come True’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ahana Gupta from India to SEVENTEEN’s The8. Read their letter below.

Dear Myeongho Oppa,

It's been a while since I wrote to anyone. I guess the last time I wrote a letter was back in school. Avoiding unnecessary small talk, I'll go ahead with what I have to say. I got into K-pop around 2020 when the entire world had come to a standstill. They were tough times, but somehow K-pop music helped me get through it. By the end of the year, I was already a stan of three of your 1997-line friends and came to know about you through them and your ‘I'm a Flying Butterfly’ performance video from the ‘2016 KBS Song Festival’. Soon, my friend introduced me to SEVENTEEN, and voila, within a week I was a CARAT who had listened to your entire discography.

I remember when the second wave of COVID hit India, in early 2021, we were again sitting at home and the future seemed hopeless yet again, you released ‘Side By Side’. That song was such a blessing. I had been waiting for your solo project since the day I had become a CARAT and you gave it. I remember looping it to the point that it became my most played song on Spotify. It's actually been my ringtone since April 2021. That song literally made me so happy that I danced to it all day and night. You really stole my heart.

I am not only a fan of your dance and music, but also of your savage and funny comments. Whenever I watch ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’, I always look forward to what you're going to say next because I know I am going to end up laughing. I watch the video of SEVENTEEN’s five year anniversary whenever I'm sad because of your brilliant mimicry of Hoshi. It makes me happy to an extent no one knows of.

I really wish we could meet someday in the future. It would be an honour for me to meet a human being like you. You're one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever seen. You are perfect the way you are. Thank you for everything you and the rest of SEVENTEEN do for us fans. We love you to the moon and back.

Love you,

Ahana