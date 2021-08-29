Dear Oppa: Indian fan confesses she started watching K dramas for Ji Chang Wook; Praises his acting in The K2

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. A fan from India named Chaitalee Dasgupta has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Ji Chang Wook,

I am chaitalee from India, Kolkata. It is my first time writing a fan letter for any actor, you are my first South Korean Oppa. I am writing this letter for you. I hope you are doing well after recovering from Covid 19.

I have started watching K dramas from the previous year and my first K drama of yours is K2. Since then I have become your fan. From then there is no ending from Empress ki to the most recent Love struck in the City, I have been watching your dramas. Your enigmatic eyes, your gorgeous smile helps me out of a gloomy mood. You are becoming my rainbow in my cloudy moment. You are truly a Korean male god for me .You are not only majestic in your look but also did breakthrough performance in every drama from historical genre to romantic comedy. For me you are a deadly combination of charmer and accomplished actor. Hoping your next project Annarasumanara(The sound of Magic) becomes a huge hit. Also wishing you very good luck for every project you do in future.

