Dear Oppa: An Indian fan conveys how each character that Hyun Bin has played, has been etched in her heart

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Vandana from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor, Hyun Bin. Read her letter below.

Hyun Bin is unarguably one of the most loved actors in the South Korean industry. From his handsome looks to the multiple characters he pulls off with ease, the 38-year-old actor is loved and adored by the fans worldwide. The actor even received the Daesang for TV at the 47th Baeksang Art Awards. His love life with co-actress Son Ye Jin has been also gaining a lot of attention from the media and fans are as excited as ever for both of them!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vandana from India for the actor. Read here.

Dear Hyun Bin,

I first saw you in CLOY and that was the beginning of my journey into your fandom. Thereafter, I saw every Kdrama and movie of yours that I could find on OTT platforms and the internet. With every character that you have played over the years, you have etched deeper and deeper into my heart. My heart warms up to see how in every role, you fit like water. You just flow into the character so naturally. Every role that you have played thus far is a perfect definition of a thorough gentleman and a caring, loving human being.

While every piece of your art is imprinted on my heart, Late Autumn's Hoon is a face that I can never forget. Neither can I forget Robin's glee and nonchalance or Captain Ri's selflessness. I can understand basic Korean (thanks to the dramas I have watched all these years) and not all of it, but when emotions and art transcends boundaries or borders, that is the real power of your acting and good work. You deserve every bit of the love and praise that is bestowed upon you worldwide. You have earned it.

Right now, I am bewitched and fascinated by your smile, your deep eyes that convey so much even when you don't speak. I am a firm believer of the fact that any role that an actor/artist plays is a part of his own personality. I am sure you have a bit of all those you have played. We may not have met, yet, but I am very sure that you are a wonderful, graceful and dignified person who looks up to helping people and pushing himself everyday to touch the echelons of work satisfaction and humanity. I just hope that some day, I could meet you in person (even if briefly), and actually be a witness to your warmest smile and the most innocent and deep eyes.

To read in the news and over the internet that you have found love in life gives me immense joy. After all, if love makes you happy, it makes me happy too. I wish you the most healthy, wonderful, blissful and complete life. Sending cheer and love from India!

Your forever fangirl.

Love,

Vandana

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

