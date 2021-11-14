Dear Oppa: Indian fan describes how EXO’s music helped her on the journey of self love

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, BTS and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band EXO. A fan from India named Pranathi Gurindapalli has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below

Dear oppa,

Hi iam Pranathi (17) from India Iam an EXO L I dont know whether this letter will reach you or not but Iam so happy to write this letter cause i wanted to show my love and affection towards My saviours in this world EXO members. oppas i really love you so much. You came into my life like a shooting star which makes all your wishes come true I am not sure whether it is a coincidence or anything when I am on bad terms with myself you all made me something whenever i think of EXO and wish something my every wish is coming true it may sound weird but its true.

I used to hate myself and I used to be less confident about myself but your songs, your words, your activities somehow helped me in knowing my true self and loving myself. In the song 'Dont go' there is a line sung by kyungsoo oppa that is "even if I get lost I will trust my heart which is more honest than anyone" this line helped me in knowing what I really want and by doing this i found out what my dream is My dream is to become a celebrities like you I will work hard to make my dream come true even if the world and my family is against my decision I will believe that you will be with me because we have our slogan "we are one" whenever i feel down i will listen to exo songs and that will make me feel Iam not alone MY EXO AND EXO L FAMILY IS WITH ME this hope always helps me to go foward.

EXO WE ARE ONE SARANGHAJA

LOVE YOU OPPAS

THANK YOU OPPAS FOR MAKING MY LIFE WHICH WAS LIKE A NIGHT SKY WITHOUT STARS INTO A SKY FULL OF BRIGHT AND SHINING STARS AND MAKING ME LOOK BEAUTIFUL

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.